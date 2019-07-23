Filed Under:detroit news, Detroit Police Department


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 24-year-old man.

Police say Lawrence Davis is wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a 24-year-old male victim.

RELATED: Police: Man Beaten To Death In Detroit After Car Crash

Police say if anyone recognizes the suspect, to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments