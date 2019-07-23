DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 24-year-old man.
DetroitPD needs assistance in locating 24-year old male suspect, Lawrence Davis, wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a 24-year old male victim. If anyone recognizes this suspect please call #Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. pic.twitter.com/NTi4He2vKR
— Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) July 23, 2019
Police say Lawrence Davis is wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a 24-year-old male victim.
Police say if anyone recognizes the suspect, to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
