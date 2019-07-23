Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Looking for that authentic personal food experience that’s never the same way twice? Downtown Street Eats is the perfect place to get out and enjoy amazing food trucks in downtown Detroit.
This downtown culinary destination, which runs from March through mid-October is Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Spirit Plaza and The Woodward Esplanade.
