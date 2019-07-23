MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Thousands across the state could be eligible for some financial relief on their upcoming utility bill.
Weekend storms knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders and compensation may be available. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds consumers Energy and DTE customers they may be eligible for a $25 credit if they were without power for more than 16 hours as a result of recent electric outages.
Consumers are eligible for a credit under “normal conditions” if the utility fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage resulting from conditions other than catastrophic conditions. Catastrophic conditions are defined as an event that results in an official state of emergency or an event that results in interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers and the utility fails to restore power within 120 hours.
Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions if a customer experiences more than seven interruptions in a 12-month period. Customers need to notify their electric utility of all service outages and should record the date and time of each outage; when the company was notified of the outage and how it was notified; and when the service was restored.
