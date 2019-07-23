DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The U.S. District Court in Detroit says James Harvey, a former Saginaw mayor, congressman and federal judge, has died.
Harvey – whose first name was Warren, but he was known as James – was 97 years old and died Saturday in Naples, Florida.
He was a federal judge in eastern Michigan from 1974 to 1992 and handled many high-profile cases, including the sentencing of reputed mob boss Anthony Giacalone in 1979.
During his first year on the bench, Harvey ruled in favor of two 16-year-old girls who had been barred from playing in a state softball championship because they weren’t 17. He noted that the boys had no similar age limit.
Harvey, a Republican, was elected to the U.S. House in 1960 and served there until becoming a judge.
