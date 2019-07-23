



— Uber driver Jesus Florentino agreed to take two sisters 200 miles to their aunt’s 100th birthday party after bad weather grounded them in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kerry Maggard and Deb Eggers were flying from San Antonio to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a connecting flight in Minneapolis. However, bad weather forced their flight from San Antonio to land in Madison, Wisconsin and they missed their connecting flight in Minneapolis.

No other flights were available. And a one-way rental car option was not available. So the sisters turned to Uber. And they couldn’t help notice the driver’s name that popped up on the Uber app — Jesus Florentino.

“Quite a surprise when my notification came up and said ‘Jesus is seven minutes away’,” Maggard told KARE. “When that popped up, I thought God has a sense of humor.”

Florentino said he hadn’t realized the length of the trip when he pulled to the curb but agreed to take the sisters 200 miles from Madison to Edgarton, Minnesota, anyway.

“How can you turn [that] down, they want to honor their aunt’s 100th birthday – to be present,” Florentino said.

Uber charged Maggard $216 for the trip. She tipped Florentino another $54.

“Praise God, I made it safely back,” he said of the 400-mile round trip.

“He was just a true answer to prayers that day and just the sweetest man,” Maggard said.