DETROIT LIONS (6-10)

OPEN CAMP: July 24, Allen Park, Michigan

LAST YEAR: First-year coach Matt Patricia lost seven of last 10 games, saddling franchise with double digits in losses for first time since 2012. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson provided desperately needed production, but he and WR Marvin Jones had season-ending knee injuries to hurt offense that never recovered from trading receiver Golden Tate. Detroit made move that worked out during season, acquiring run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

 

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches from the sideline during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS:  DE Trey Flowers, WRs Jermaine Kearse and Danny Amendola, TEs T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, RB C.J. Anderson, OL Oday Aboushi, S Andrew Adams, CBs Marcus Cooper, Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin.

 

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: T.J. Hockenson of Iowa reacts after being chosen #8 overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Glover Quin, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Ricky Jean Francois, OG T.J. Lang, CB Nevin Lawson, RB LeGarrette Blount, TEs Michael Roberts, Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson, WRs TJ Jones and Bruce Ellington, LB Trevor Bates.

 

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 09: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch while being defended by Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. It was Fitzgerald’s 1,282nd catch with the Cardinals which sets a record for the most catches all time by a player with one team. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

 

CAMP NEEDS: QB Matthew Stafford must learn new system led by first-year offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Run game needs to take another step after improving to 23rd in league following a string of finishing at or near bottom of NFL in rushing. Patricia’s challenge in second camp includes helping defense, which ranked 31st in takeaways, figure out how to generate more turnovers.

 

 

EXPECTATIONS: Finishing at or around .500 seems realistic and postseason appearance would register as surprise outside organization. Stafford,  No. 1 pick overall in 2009, has not been on a team good enough to consistently beat opponents with winning records — and this season probably won’t be exception.

 

