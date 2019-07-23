Music is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.

1. Anthony Hamilton

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Anthony Hamilton performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

When: Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St. Detroit, MI

Come out to witness the soulful crooner that sung about a woman named Charlene who wouldn’t come home. Anthony Hamilton delivers a stellar show filled with great vocals and good showmanship. He will be performing live at the newly-christened Aretha Amphitheatre as well. Click here for more information. 

 

2. Daniel Caesar

Canadian singer Daniel Caesar accepts the award for Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

When: Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Where:  The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

A Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter from Canada is coming to the Detroit area. Listen to him sing beautiful songs with heart-warming melodies like his Billboard chart-topper “Best Part”.  The Fillmore Detroit offers an intimate quality to the concert setting too. Click here for more information. 

 

3. Ribs RnB Music Festival Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Singer Avant performs onstage during SiriusXM presents Heart & Soul’s ‘A Night In N’Awlins’ at Tipitina’s on July 04, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

When: Friday, August 9, 2019-Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

Ever wanted to see multiple artists all at once? The Ribs RnB Music Festival Weekend will allow concertgoers to hear Vivian Green, Jon B, and Avant sing their biggest hits. Don’t miss out on this amazing weekend of R&B fun. Click here for more information. 

 

4. John Mayer

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: John Mayer speaks at the Paul Reed Smith booth at the 2019 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for NAMM)

When: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

John Mayer is known for his tender, smooth songs that warm the hearts of millions. Come out to see him play his guitar and crank out his best tunes in an arena. Click here for more information. 

 

5. Jojo Siwa

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: JoJo Siwa performs onstage during day two of Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

When: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Where: Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit, MI

Jojo Siwa has captivated audiences with her sweet confection pop sound. She’s a young TV star turned kid superstar. Bring your kids to go see Jojo give an entertaining, fun show. Click here for more information. 

