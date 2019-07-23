Music is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.
1. Anthony Hamilton
When: Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Where: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St. Detroit, MI
Come out to witness the soulful crooner that sung about a woman named Charlene who wouldn’t come home. Anthony Hamilton delivers a stellar show filled with great vocals and good showmanship. He will be performing live at the newly-christened Aretha Amphitheatre as well. Click here for more information.
2. Daniel Caesar
When: Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Where: The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
A Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter from Canada is coming to the Detroit area. Listen to him sing beautiful songs with heart-warming melodies like his Billboard chart-topper “Best Part”. The Fillmore Detroit offers an intimate quality to the concert setting too. Click here for more information.
3. Ribs RnB Music Festival Weekend
When: Friday, August 9, 2019-Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.- 11:30 p.m.
Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
Ever wanted to see multiple artists all at once? The Ribs RnB Music Festival Weekend will allow concertgoers to hear Vivian Green, Jon B, and Avant sing their biggest hits. Don’t miss out on this amazing weekend of R&B fun. Click here for more information.
4. John Mayer
When: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
John Mayer is known for his tender, smooth songs that warm the hearts of millions. Come out to see him play his guitar and crank out his best tunes in an arena. Click here for more information.
5. Jojo Siwa
When: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Where: Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit, MI
Jojo Siwa has captivated audiences with her sweet confection pop sound. She’s a young TV star turned kid superstar. Bring your kids to go see Jojo give an entertaining, fun show. Click here for more information.
