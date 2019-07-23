Comments
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)– An unidentified person zip-tied a cross with a disparaging message on an entrance of a Michigan church that was hosting a candlelight vigil for transgender people killed by violence.
Battle Creek officials state the cross was discovered Sunday at First Congregational Church prior to the vigil. The cross had the word “repent” on it as well as a transphobic message.
The vigil closed a weekend of LGBTQ celebration events. Protests and vandalized property have ensued due to a rainbow crosswalk.
