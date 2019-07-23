DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 44-year old Kamela Foltz of Fort Worth, Texas is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol with her children in the vehicle.
Foltz and her children were traveling on US-131 in Boyne City. Her children then called a woman crying, stating that their mother was driving intoxicated and would not pull over. The unnamed woman called the police.
Boyne City Officers found the vehicle, removed the children, and Michigan State Police arrived to investigate.
Michigan State Police found an open alcohol container inside the vehicle. Foltz was arrested and is now charged with resisting arrest, OWI with occupants under 16, and alcohol open container in a motor vehicle.
Foltz has since posted bond and was arraigned Tuesday.
