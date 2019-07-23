Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– 18-year old Daniel McCarthy was last seen swimming in Lake Michigan. He disappeared after a strong current pulled him and 8 other swimmers away from the Lake Michigan shore on Monday afternoon.
According to officials, he is the only swimmer that has not been found.
This disappearance comes after a 14 year old girl’s body was recovered in the water Thursday evening. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials are advising swimmers to avoid swimming in specific areas where the water levels are high.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.