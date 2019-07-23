Metro Detroit Concerts Happening In AugustMusic is what makes us move, laugh, and enjoy life. Be sure to attend these concerts in the upcoming month of August.

10 Ways To Prepare For a Natural DisasterFrom earthquakes in California to hurricanes in the Atlantic, natural disasters can create life-threatening situations. These disasters vary somewhat in the ways you prepare.

5 Events Worth Checking Out In Detroit This WeekFrom a workshop to a live performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Top Summer 2019 ReadsSummer is the perfect time to scratch some books off your reading list. Here's some of the top summer reads this year:

5 Ways To Beat The HeatThe summer heat makes for a beautiful day, but it can be unbearable. Here are some ways to ensure you stay safe while enjoying the sun:

Top Metro Detroit Vegetarian RestaurantsAre you a vegetarian and in need of some great restaurants. Keep reading!