Comments
BLOOMFIELD HILLS (the Patch) — Aretha Franklin’s presence is still felt across Metro Detroit.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS (the Patch) — Aretha Franklin’s presence is still felt across Metro Detroit.
If you’re dreaming of living like royalty, you’ll want to see inside this new house hitting the market. It belonged to the Queen of Soul herself.
The huge house boasts five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and has the iconic red piano from Franklin’s Detroit home. The house was reportedly designed by interior designer Rodney Howell and comes with everything original to the Queen, from the stove to the bathtub.
The asking price is $1.2 million.
The nearly 4,200-square-foot home includes a sauna, additional living room space in the finished lower level and a full bathroom for almost every bedroom.
It’s located in Prestigious Hills of Lone Pine Gated Community and overlooks a common pool and two ponds.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.