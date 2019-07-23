Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A $500 donation was presented to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office for their 3rd Annual Badges and Backpacks drive.
The donation comes from the Fraternal Order of Police, State Lodge of Michigan.
“We cannot thank you enough for your generosity and support for this event,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
