WASHTENAW COUNTY (the Patch)— An Ypsilanti man feels like he has a financial “safety net” after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

The 47-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Valero gas station, located at 7477 Rawsonville Road in Belleville.

“I just bought a new car and got a chip in the windshield, so I decided to stop and try to change my luck with an instant ticket,” said the player. “I usually buy $10 tickets, but for some reason this game felt lucky.

“The clerk tore the ticket off the roll, and some of the paper tore off the back of the top of the ticket so I almost asked for a different one. I am so glad I didn’t!”

The player scratched the $20 ticket in the Valero parking lot and had to collect himself before driving home.

