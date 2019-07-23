Comments
WASHTENAW COUNTY (the Patch)— An Ypsilanti man feels like he has a financial “safety net” after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.
WASHTENAW COUNTY (the Patch)— An Ypsilanti man feels like he has a financial “safety net” after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.
The 47-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Valero gas station, located at 7477 Rawsonville Road in Belleville.
“I just bought a new car and got a chip in the windshield, so I decided to stop and try to change my luck with an instant ticket,” said the player. “I usually buy $10 tickets, but for some reason this game felt lucky.
The player scratched the $20 ticket in the Valero parking lot and had to collect himself before driving home.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.