14,000 Remain Without Power, Restoration Continues Across Metro DetroitCrews are wrapping restoring electricity after severe storms over two days knocked out power to more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.

Michigan State Police Pulls Over Texas Woman Who Drove Drunk With Children In Car44-year old Kamela Foltz of Fort Worth, Texas is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol with her children in the vehicle.

Another Aretha Franklin Son Says He Should Manage Her EstateAretha Franklin's sons disagree about who should manage what could be a multimillion-dollar estate.

DBA Adds Second Top-Ranked Health System, Michigan Medicine, To Client RosterAcademic medical centers have been a long-standing focus area for independent ad agency Daniel Brian Advertising; the recent addition of the Michigan Medicine means DBA now represents two of the top-ranked U.S. hospitals.

New Guidelines Set By DNR For Boating And Fishing In MichiganThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made changes for boaters and anglers.

Man Released After Doubts Are Raised About ConvictionA man convicted of sexual assault 20 years after the crime has been released from prison after the Detroit Free Press raised significant doubts about the case.