MASON COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)— Officials have recovered the body of 18-year old Daniel McCarthy in Lake Michigan. He was one of eight swimmers that were pulled into deep waters on Monday afternoon.

It is said that a state police operated vehicle located the body at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is presumed McCarthy perished due to drowning. No other details are known.

