DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday in the early morning, a 30-year old man was shot in the hand during a holdup on Detroit’s east side. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Giese Street.
A 21-year old woman and an 18-year old man with a handgun in a white Jeep Cherokee announced a holdup. The 30-year old man fought the 18 year-old man. The gun discharged in the midst of the struggle.
It is reported that the victim and the suspects are familiar with one another.
In the attempted robbery, nothing was taken. The 30-year old victim is in stable condition.
No other details regarding the incident are known.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.