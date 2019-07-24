LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old Clinton Township woman has been charged and arraigned on one count of 4th Degree Vulnerable Adult Abuse, a misdemeanor, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.
“Following care plans for vulnerable nursing home residents is critical,” Nessel said. “When caregivers ignore those plans, our loved ones suffer serious injuries. My office continues to work around the clock to protect Michigan seniors and all vulnerable adults who depend on caregivers to provide compassionate and proper care.”
DeAngela Jackson was employed as a certified nurse aide with Bloomfield Hills-based nursing home Heartland Health Care Center in March 2018 when she allegedly neglected to follow the care plan for an 89-year-old resident. Jackson failed to assist the resident in moving from her bed to her wheelchair and the resident subsequently fell and sustained injuries.
She was arraigned before Oakland County 48th District Court Judge Kimberly Small. A probable cause conference is set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 29. She was given a $5,000 personal bond.
This case – and the eight others recently filed by the Attorney General – illustrate the importance of the Elder Abuse Task Force established by Nessel and Supreme Court Justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein earlier this year. The Task Force includes 80 representatives from more than 50 different organizations around the state who are joining forces to increase awareness, dialogue and solutions to help eliminate elder abuse in Michigan.
Michigan residents can anonymously report any signs or concerns about elder abuse to the Michigan Department of Attorney General by calling 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873) or visiting here.
