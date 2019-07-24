(CNN) — Lifetime is following the explosive success of “Surviving R. Kelly” by ordering a follow-up piece about more of the embattled musician’s accusers, as well as planning a new documentary that looks at those who say they were victims of another powerful man: Jeffrey Epstein.

“Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath” will be a four-hour documentary special that will include interviews with those who claim to be new survivors as well as psychologists and experts on the case. The R&B singer has been indicted on 18 counts — 13 in Illinois and five in New York — that include sexual exploitation of a child.

Kelly, 52, has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct that have been levied against him for years.

The six-part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” aired in January and has since been seen by over 26.8 million people and received a 2019 Emmy nomination for best informational series or special.

The new project is also executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc., dream hampton and Tamra Simmons, as well as Maria Pepin from Bunim Murray Productions and Brie Miranda Bryant for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur will serve as co-executive and showrunner.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” which is currently in development, will focus on the women and girls who allege the financier sexual assaulted and abused them. The documentary will also look at how Epstein was able to hide his alleged criminality in plain sight with the help of his connected friends.

Epstein was charged last week with sex trafficking of minors. He pleaded not guilty and faces as much as 45 years in prison if convicted.

Filmmakers Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern (“The Preppy Murder,” “Reversing Roe”) will direct. “Epstein” is in development with Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment in association with the directors. Journalist Christopher Mason is also attached.

No premiere date for either series has been announced.

