MACKINAW CITY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– A young girl drifted into the Straits of Mackinac waters on an inner tube, Star Line reports. Crew members saved her in their Star Line Joliet boat.
The girl has been recovered safely and has been reunited with her family.
Photos on social media show how the Star Line crew members were able to help the little girl climb a ladder up the side of a ferry. They are receiving much praise for the manner in which they responded.
