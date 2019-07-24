DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– The Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration will hold the first public meeting on Wednesday morning at Wayne State University Law School.
The task force consists of 21 members and their goal is to develop different jail alternatives.
The task force’s final report is due on January 10. The group must meet six times publicly in order to meet the standard.
Wayne County has reduced jail head counts in recent years.
The public meetings are occurring at the following dates and times:
July 13, 2019 (Detroit)
9:30-11:30 a.m., Wayne State Law School, Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium, 471 W. Palmer, Detroit,
August 23, 2019 (Traverse City)
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.
September 20, 2019 (Grand Rapids)
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.
October 18, 2019 (Detroit)
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.
November 19, 2019 (Lansing)
Meeting: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; public testimony: 1:30-4 p.m.
January 9, 2019 (Lansing)
9:30-11 a.m., final report and recommendations released
