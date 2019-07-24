LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Second-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan announced his plan to retire on the House floor Wednesday.
Mitchell is currently serving his second term and wont seek re-election to Congress in 2020.
“The time has come to make a difference for my family,” Mitchell said. He also expressed frustration, saying “rhetoric overwhelms policy, and politics consumes much of the oxygen” in Washington.
Mitchell was first elected to the 115th Congress to represent Michigan’s 10th District. The district includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties. He serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Armed Services Committee.
Mitchell is the oldest of seven, is the proud son of a GM autoworker, and graduated from Michigan State University. Paul and his wife Sherry live with their family on a farm in Dryden, Michigan.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.