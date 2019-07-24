Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — DTE Energy says the “vast majority” of affected customers Wednesday now have power after a weekend of storms that came amid dangerously hot weather that eventually eased.
DTE expects power to be fully restored by the end of Wednesday.
Severe storms over two days knocked out power to more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.
Roughly 600,000 customers were in the dark at the peak. Customers who’ve been without power for 120 hours or longer may be eligible for a $25 reliability credit.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.