Biden Defends Civil Rights Record In Detroit At NAACP ConventionJoe Biden took the stage at the NAACP Convention happening in Downtown Detroit.

Closures Start Friday On Big Beaver Road Under I-75 For Ongoing Bridge WorkProgress is being made on the replacement of the northbound I-75 bridge over Big Beaver Road in the city of Troy.

GM Unveils A Radically New CorvetteGeneral Motors has unveiled the eighth generation of the Chevrolet Corvette. The model is, arguably, the biggest change for the Corvette since the sports car was first introduced in 1953.

University Of Michigan Students Win National Transportation Technology CompetitionA student team from the University of Michigan was announced as the winners of the second annual Transportation Technology Tournament by the National Operations Center of Excellence. The team's presentation on a solution to reduce congestion on I-75 and I-696 in Metro Detroit was selected as the winner by a panel of private and public sector judges. The tournament was held during the Institute of Transportation Engineers Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas.

State: No Unusual Cancer Stats Near Medical ManufacturerA significant increase in cancer among people near a medical-device manufacturer in Grand Rapids wasn't found according to the Michigan heath department.

Power Restoration Work Wrapping Up After Storms Hit MichiganDTE Energy says the "vast majority" of affected customers Wednesday now have power after a weekend of storms that came amid dangerously hot weather that eventually eased.