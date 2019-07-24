PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, eastbound and westbound M-59 will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Opdyke Road in Pontiac to allow crews to safely demolish the old Silverdome pedestrian bridge.
Both directions of M-59 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.
In addition to the freeway closure, crews will also close the following ramps:
– The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-59,
– The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ramp to eastbound M-59,
– The southbound Opdyke Road to westbound M-59, and
– The Opdyke Road ramp to eastbound M-59.
During the closure, eastbound M-59 traffic will be detoured south on Woodward Avenue to eastbound Square Lake Road, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound M-59. Westbound M-59 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-75 to University Drive, then southbound I-75 to westbound Square Lake Road, then north on Woodward Avenue back to westbound M-59.
