SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– The City of Southfield is launching a new citizen reporting tool through their partnership with SeeClickFix. SeeClickFix will help Southfield residents report issues and request services promptly and directly.
The Android app will also allow Southfield residents to provide much-need information such as pictures, specific descriptions and more. The aim of this reporting tool is to help the greater Southfield community connect and engage with their officials.
The City of Southfield will be launching a new website with SeeClickFix on August 1st. The web address will be the same. The website will be user-friendly as well as convenient.
The old site will be functional until August 1st.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.