CLEARWATER (the Patch)— A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the nation’s first-of-its-kind underwater memorial honoring veterans has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.
The event, which will take place on the water and will include a first dive by several local veterans. After the ceremony, Circle of Heroes will officially be opening to the public.
Located roughly 10 miles off the shore of Pinellas County, Florida at a depth of 40 feet, Circle of Heroes is currently made up of 12 life-size concrete statues representing the men and women serving in the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. An additional 12 statues will be installed in 2020 to complete the 100-foot Circle of Heroes.
“The Circle of Heroes Memorial pays tribute to our nation’s veterans while reminding us of the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms. Visitors near and far will come to see this iconic dive site, boosting tourism to support our local businesses and promoting the St. Pete/Clearwater region as a top vacation destination,” former U.S. Congressman David Jolly said.
The underwater memorial will also serve as a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans suffering from PTSD, depression and trauma. Additionally, the statues will become an artificial reef to help sustain marine life in the gulf waters.
