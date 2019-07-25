DETROIT (the Patch)— A popular Detroit clothing brand is going back to its roots. Detroit Hustles Harder has relocated to the original first floor storefront of the centennial-old building where their popular merchandise operation started 12 years ago.
The fully renovated space quietly opened mid-July, with the celebratory grand opening being held on July 27. The event is open to the public and will include a food pop-up, D.J., a promotional sale and activities.
Also known as the Division Street Boutique, the company’s new space provides a larger layout with greater accessibility to accommodate wheelchairs, strollers and wagons. The brand was previously located upstairs on the building’s second floor.
“The decision behind this move was an easy one. When FIRM Real Estate became our new landlord, we were given an opportunity to move into a ground level space, which was what we had been trying to accomplish in Eastern Market for the past five years,” said Brendan Blumentritt, co-owner of Detroit Hustles Harder. “We jumped at the opportunity and we were able to move into a fully renovated space. Firm did what was in our best interest and provided numerous offerings previous landlords did not. Our brand has a lot to offer Detroit, and the city in turn has a great deal to offer us. We are excited to showcase that through this move.”
Involvement with the community and bringing on collaborators sets Detroit Hustles Harder apart from the growing local retail industry. Detroit Hustles Harder authentically works with grassroots artists and gives them a place to display their talent. The brand is committed to preserving the historical integrity of the Eastern Market, employing Detroiters and supporting local artists. Detroit Hustles Harder also sponsors Festivals and non-profit events including The Michigan Glass Project, Movement Detroit and Murals in the Market to name a few.
