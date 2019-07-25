Comments
METRO DETROIT (the Patch) — The average rent in Metro Detroit for June 2019 was below the national average of $1,465, according to a new report from RentCafe.
Overall, in the U.S., the average rent for June increased 3.2 percent or by $45 compared to the previous year. RentCafe’s report analyzed rental trends in 260 U.S. cities and found that 65 percent of these cities had rents below the national average while 35 percent have rents above the national average.
According to a recent WalletHub study, Detroit ranks 178th in the country for affordability. It ranked 52nd for cost of living.
Manhattan led the pack with the highest average rent in June ($4,190), followed by San Francisco ($3,697), Boston ($3,509), San Mateo ($3,349) and Cambridge ($3,210).
