DETROIT (the Patch) — Kid Rock’s Americana-themed mansion in Detroit just hit the market. The six-bedroom home in the Joseph Berry subdivision on the Detroit River is listed for $2.2 million.
The mansion features American flags and iconography of figures like George Washington to Jesus, according to reports. The 1930’s home spans 6,000 square feet and has all the “Made in Detroit” branded household items you can ask for.
Here what Skyline Realty Group had to say about the house:
This stunning home is nestled in an exclusive subdivision, with a full and breathtaking view of the Detroit River. As one of only a handful of homes–including the official Detroit Mayoral Mansion– on the Detroit River, this property comes with a custom boathouse that includes jet-ski lifts and an upper deck that is built for nearly year-round entertaining.
