SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Bike sharing is now available 24/7 in Southfield.
– Southfield Municipal Complex South Pavilion
The Southfield City Centre says it’s the perfect time to join the movement.
Here are Southfield’s bike share locations:
– Southfield Sports Arena
– Lawrence Tech UTLC
– Laurence Tech Field House
– Marriott & Courtyard by Marriott
– 3000 Town Center South
– City Centre II
Bikes have a $2 per hour rental fee and members get the first hour free.
Memberships are available for $25 per year or $10 per year with a valid student ID.
For more information visit here.
