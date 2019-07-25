DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit will host two open house-style public meetings to provide an overview of the Grand River Avenue project.
MDOT and the city have partnered to implement this $16 million project on Grand River Avenue that includes resurfacing, sidewalks and water main and lead services work between the Southfield Freeway and Berg Road, and streetscaping in two sections, from Cooley Street to McNichols Road and from Evergreen Road to Glastonbury Road.
The meetings will happen Aug. 1: The first will focus on details for local businesses while the second will provide more general information for residents and other stakeholders.
This project will convert seven lanes to five lanes with defined on-street parking and bike lanes.
There will be an opportunity for the community and residents to review project details and locations as well as have an opportunity to ask questions.
Meeting #1 (Local businesses):
Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Grand River Workplace
19120 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI 48223
Meeting #2 (Residents and other stakeholders):
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grand River Development Corp.
19800 Grand River Ave.
Detroit, MI 48219
