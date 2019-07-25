Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Days after power outages left hundreds of thousands of Michiganders in the dark, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter urging the Michigan Public Service Commission to require utility companies with smart meters to automatically credit consumers’ bills for prolonged power outages.
Nessel also recommended the Commission require credits to reflect the length of the outage.
“There is no reason a utility customer with a smart meter should have to endure an outage and then take it upon themselves to apply for a credit from the utility company,” said Nessel. “The companies know when and where each outage occurred, and they know the length of the outage. Utility companies can and should automatically credit every customer’s account rather than forcing customers to apply for the credit. That’s just one more hassle for someone who has already been seriously inconvenienced.”
