(CBS DETROIT)– 34-year-old U.S. Army Reserve soldier Kevin Sullivan of Saginaw County was killed when a tree fell on him during a training exercise.
Severe weather in Fort Pickett, Virginia caused a tree to be knocked down. The tree struck Sullivan and two soldiers parked in an armored Humvee. The soldiers were treated and released from medical personnel due to their injuries.
Sullivan was deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and had been apart of the Army since 2003. He worked as a petroleum systems technician and was a well-respected chief warrant officer.
Sullivan is survived by his mother, father and sister. The Army has released a official statement regarding the incident.
