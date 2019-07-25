Kid Rock's American-Themed Detroit Mansion Just Hit The MarketKid Rock's Americana-themed mansion in Detroit just hit the market. The six-bedroom home in the Joseph Berry subdivision on the Detroit River is listed for $2.2 million.

St. Clair County: I-94, I-69 Interchange Ramp Closure For Bridge Work Starts July 29The Michigan Department of Transportation will close and detour the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-69 in St. Clair County to complete repairs to the bridge expansion joints.

27-Year Old Michigan Man Denied Bond For Murder ChargesAbout a year ago, 27-year old Gary Bell was taken into custody for a double shooting of a 27-year old man and 17-year old girl sitting in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Detroit's westside.

City Of Southfield To Launch New Citizen Reporting Tool And WebsiteThe City of Southfield is launching a new citizen reporting tool through their partnership with SeeClickFix. SeeClickFix will help Southfield residents to report issues and request services promptly and directly.

MDOT, City Of Detroit To Host Project Meetings Aug. 1 For Grand River Avenue Work In Northwest DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit will host two open house-style public meetings to provide an overview of the Grand River Avenue project.

Michigan Army Reserve Soldier Dies After Tree Falls On Him34-year-old U.S. Army Reserve soldier Kevin Sullivan of Saginaw County was killed when a tree fell on him during a training exercise.