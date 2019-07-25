Comments
(CBS DETROIT)— An unidentified local development group would like to buy the Joe Louis Arena site and the parking garage for their own project. The property is no longer wanted by bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. (FGIC).
The Joe Louis Arena has been closed since 2017. If the development group takes on the building, then the FGIC will be eligible to leave the deal.
Recently, the City Council approved pushing back the deadline for the project plan to January 2021.
No other comments have made.
