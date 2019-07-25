Filed Under:detroit news

KALAMAZOO (CBS DETROIT/AP) — The NBA and the Detroit Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the family of a G League player who died after collapsing during a game last year.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He died two days after he was stricken.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – OCTOBER 26: Zeke Upshaw #3 of the Grand Rapids Drive poses for a head shot during the NBA G-League media day at the DeltaPlex Arena on October 26, 2017 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner. Robert Hilliard, a lawyer for Upshaw’s mother, informed a judge Wednesday that a deal has been reached with the NBA and the Pistons. No details were disclosed.

The NBA confirmed a settlement and expressed sympathy to Upshaw’s family.

The lawsuit continues against other defendants in federal court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

