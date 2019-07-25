Comments
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will close and detour the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-69 in St. Clair County to complete repairs to the bridge expansion joints.
The bridge work is estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
This work is part of an overall $2.1 million investment in bridge repairs and improvements along I-94 from Meisner Road in Casco Township to Water Street in Port Huron.
Eastbound I-94 ramp traffic will be detoured via the eastbound I-69 Business Loop, the turnaround east of 32nd Street, and back to westbound I-69.
