DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be working on pavement repair and bridge work on I-94 in Detroit. This work will require closing eastbound I-94 from I-96 to Conner Road starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 26. All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.
During this closure, eastbound traffic will use eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75, then eastbound Eight Mile Road back to eastbound I-94. The closure is needed to safely allow crews to resurface eastbound I-94 from I-96 to Second Avenue and to set bridge beams at the French Road overpass.
The bridge beam setting is expected to wrap up by 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27. This will allow crews to open the section of eastbound I-94 from I-75 to Conner Road. The multi-course resurfacing will require eastbound I-94 to remain closed from I-96 to I-75 until 5 a.m. Monday.
Westbound I-94 traffic will not be detoured; however, only one lane will be open from Woodward Avenue to Michigan Avenue during the same time frame. The westbound lane restrictions are needed to prep pavement for resurfacing in August.
