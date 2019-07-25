ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Royal Oak will host a unique tasting event called Vegan & Vodka Aug. 2-3.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, event-goers can experience up to 12 local restaurants showcasing vegan food items and six vodka brands est of Main Street on 2nd and 3rd streets.
Along with vegan food samplings, there will be local craft beer, wine, informative vegan workshops, music and more.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.VeganAndVodka.com.
