(CNN) — Allergan issued a worldwide recall of Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders that have been linked to a rare cancer. The move came after the US Food and Drug Administration requested the manufacturer voluntarily recall the products.
“Allergan is taking this action as a precaution following notification of recently updated global safety information concerning the uncommon incidence of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” according to a press announcement by Allergan.
Textured breast implants are less commonly used in the United States compared to other countries, according to the FDA. Specifically, macro-textured implants — the type of textured implant that Allergan manufactures — represent less than 5% of all breast implants sold in the United States.
“It’s our estimation that hundreds of thousands of women have these implants,” Dr. Binita Ashar, director of the office of surgical and infection control devices at the FDA, said during a press conference on Wednesday. She added that the FDA will get more information on those numbers in the coming weeks.
The specific textured breast implant products that have been recalled include Natrelle Saline-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Silicone-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Inspira Silicone-Filled breast implants, and Natrelle 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled breast implants.
The recalled tissue expanders include the Natrelle 133 Plus Tissue Expander and Natrelle 133 Tissue Expander with Suture Tabs.
