(CBS DETROIT/WTVY)– Workers at an Animal Shelter in Alabama were startled when they reported to work Thursday. They found 29 dead cats, attacked by pit bulls also housed at the shelter.
“Those dogs forced their way out of a pen. Then, they pushed hard enough on galvanized bars to knock (the bars) out of their clamps,” said Shelter Director Bill Banks.
That allowed them to push back enough on the chain-link type fencing to get inside and maul the cats.
“These dogs were able to eat their way out, for lack of a better term, and attack these cats. That is horrible,” City Commissioner Beth Kenward reacted.
The pit bulls had been brought to the shelter Wednesday after they were found roaming.
A decision has not been made about what to do with those dogs, but Banks said he can’t see them being put in a position where they can harm again.
He said staff and volunteers at the shelter, some possibly traumatized, will be offered counseling.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.