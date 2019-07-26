Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– On Thursday night at about 11:38 p.m., an unidentified 29-year old man was shot on the eastside of Detroit. Police are currently investigating the incident and looking for suspects.
The victim told authorities that he was walking down a street where two men were arguing. He then felt pain and realized he suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim has been admitted to a hospital and is in stable condition.
No other details regarding the incident are known.
