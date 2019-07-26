KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died and a 10-year-old boy was critically injured Thursday night after the go-kart they were riding on was hit by a vehicle in Kenockee Township.
The boys were taken to a local hospital where the older boy was pronounced dead.
The St. Clair County sheriff’s office says from preliminary investigation the boys ran a stop sign before being hit and were going about 45 miles.
St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon says the names won’t be released yet, but the boys were related calling it an “extremely tragic incident.”
