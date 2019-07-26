FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police and Ferndale Police are investigating a rollover crash causing a woman to be extricated from a vehicle and left several others with serious and minor injuries.
It happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning on westbound Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. A 2007 Trailblazer was on its side with two people inside and a 2015 Hyundai Sonata contained three people when officers arrived.
Police say the crash closed down Eight Mile for several hours.
A search warrant was obtained to seize a blood sample from the driver of the Sonata who remains in serious but stable condition. The submission of this case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is pending the driver’s blood alcohol content, police say. A possible charge may be operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.
A 48-year-old woman from Detroit suffered serious injuries to her hand and is in serious but stable condition police say. She was driving the Trailblazer. The passenger, a 35-year-old Detroit man, in is stable condition but suffered serious head injuries.
The 29-year-old female driver of the Sonata, a Detroit resident, suffered serious injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle. An 18-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and a 20-year-old, male rear-seat passenger is in critical condition.
Everyone was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
