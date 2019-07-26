MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Carbon monoxide safety is a hot topic in Michigan right now.
The state’s MI Prevention community risk reduction program has provided 1,000 carbon monoxide (CO) detectors for an installation blitz going on now in the city of Detroit — through early August. Families are urged to protect themselves from CO, a silent killer.
“It is encouraging to see community leaders work to increase safety and health awareness for children and families,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration in the city of Detroit showcases the power of partnerships to help protect our residents. I urge all Michiganders to become more aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and to equip their homes with alarms to keep their families safe.”
MI Prevention joins with the AmeriCorps Urban Safety Project (AMUS) at Wayne State University and the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association (NCOAA) on this initiative — Detroit Puts Safety and Service into Action.
In Michigan, approximately 650 people are poisoned by carbon monoxide every year. According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is the #1 source of injury, outpacing car crashes during the winter and spring months.
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.