DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Detroit celebrates 318 years. The Crowell Community Center will be hosting a free Community Cookout to celebrate Detroit’s milestone birthday on July 26, 2019 until 3 p.m.
The event will feature live entertainment, a Motown tribute, and tons of good barbecue. There will also be Zumba, Senior Bingo, pony rides for kids, health screenings, and a pet station.
