DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Lawrence Davis has been charged in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city’s west side early Monday morning.
The 23-year-old Detroit man faces an open murder charge. Detroit police have said the suspect in the slaying left a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the scene and fled on foot.
Tyler Wingate, 24, of Berkley, and a passenger in his vehicle walked to a nearby gas station parking lot where Wingate was attacked.
Wingate was struck in the head, then struck and kicked while on the ground. Police found Wingate unresponsive in the parking lot. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
