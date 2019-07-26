(CBS DETROIT)– The Global Women Empowerment Network is putting on a women’s empowerment conference on July 27, 2019 from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. The conference will be held at Marygrove College.
The Global Women Empowerment Network (GWEN) is an organization that seeks to empower women to be their best selves both professionally and personally.
Malinda Williams is the presenter of this conference. The lineup of speakers are AJ Williams, Melanie Bank, Katrina Carson, Shakeena Melbourne, and Tinesha Cherry.
Women should attend the conference expecting to learn about business credit, how to start a business, and how to maximize every business opportunity. Also, there will be a session on how to start a TV show or a nationally syndicated radio broadcast.
