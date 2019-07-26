Michigan Clinics To Help Residents Expunge Criminal RecordsThe Michigan Supreme Court says some counties in mid-Michigan and the northern Lower Peninsula are holding clinics to inform people about expunging criminal convictions.

Michigan Matters: Detroit on the National Political Stage and The RestaurateursThe much-anticipated Democratic Candidate Presidential Debate will be held this week in Detroit. The roundtable offered thoughts on the contest as it stands today.

Derek Jeter's Foundation Donates $3.2M For Michigan BallfieldsA charitable organization founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is donating about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.

2 Billion Pain Pills Flooded Michigan In 7 YearsA government database published by The Washington Post shows that 76 billion pills were distributed nationwide between 2006-2012.

Little Miss Flint To Hold Youth Town Hall, Presidential Candidates Agree To AttendMari Copeny, otherwise known as "Little Miss Flint", has been advocating for the children of Flint since she was eight. She is now organizing a youth town hall so presidential candidates can answer questions from inquisitive youth.

Here's How Affordable Latest Rents Are In Metro DetroitThe average rent in Metro Detroit for June 2019 was below the national average of $1,465, according to a new report from RentCafe.