LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Friday declaring July 26-28, 2019 to be Fill the Boot Weekend.

Fill the Boot is a Michigan fundraiser launched by the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union and the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and is part of a larger national campaign sponsored by the International Association of Fire Fighters and the MDA. This weekend-long event encourages citizens to donate to the MDA and to support MDA families until a cure for muscle-debilitating diseases is found.

“Fire fighters do brave and selfless work every day to keep our communities safe, and this campaign exemplifies how their selflessness goes above and beyond, as they work to improve the quality of life for people with muscular dystrophy,” Whitmer said. “Our state is strongest when we support and uplift each other, and I’m proud of this community-oriented effort to take care of every one of our residents.”

Last year Fill the Boot raised $20 million nationally, and so far this year Michigan firefighters alone have raised $305,484. With the funds collected, the MDA has been able to research, diagnose, and care for families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases. The MDA is currently funding over 150 research projects around the world, and recently three new drugs to help with muscular dystrophy have been approved for use, with more expected to be available in the next few years.

Fill the Boot also provides resources for support groups, equipment, advocacy, and policy efforts. Residents are encouraged to donate anything they can to support these efforts, and help their fellow Michiganders.

